Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Has Simple Mindset Going Into Game 6 Vs. Warriors

The Celtics committed 18 turnovers in Game 5

Not much was going right for the Celtics in their Game 5 loss to the Warriors on Monday night, and turnovers can be near the top of that list.

Boston turned the ball over to Golden State 18 times. Even though the C’s missed 10 free throws in a 10-point loss, the turnovers certainly did them no favors at Chase Center.

Between the Celtics having a slow start to the first half, getting too caught up in the officiating and playing sloppy basketball, Boston now faces elimination in the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum, who finished with a game-high 27 points, had some simple words about the Celtics when it comes to turnovers.

“Yeah, we got to be better. We’re hard to beat when we don’t turn the ball over,” Tatum told reporters after the game, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “Clearly, we’re easy to beat when we do turn the ball over.”

Time isn’t on the Celtics’ side as they now face elimination when the series shifts back to Boston for Game 6 on Thursday. Tipoff from TD Garden is set for 9 p.m. ET.

