Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman, Charlie McAvoy Earn All-Team Honors

NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie McAvoy’s and Jeremy Swayman’s 2021-22 NHL season is over, but the Bruins teammates earned some honors to add to their résumés.

Swayman, who finished fifth in Calder Trophy voting, was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team. The goalie amassed 190 of a possible 196 votes. He beat out Detroit Red Wings’ Alex Nedeljkovic, Minnesota Wild’s Kaapo Kahkonen and Florida Panthers’ Spencer Knight.

The 23 wins, 2.41 goals against average and .914 save percentage Swayman earned led all rookie goalies. He also impressed throughout the regular season posting three shutouts and starting five of the seven Stanley Cup playoffs games for the Bruins.

He had a brief stint in Providence when Tuukka Rask returned to the B’s before retiring due to hip surgery complications. Swayman became a mainstay between the pipes and showed flashes of spectacular saves.

Swayman is the first goalie to earn the honor since 2003-04 when Andrew Raycroft was named to the team.

But he wasn’t the only member of the Bruins to get recognized for his stellar season.

Charlie McAvoy, who finished fourth is Norris Trophy voting, was named to the NHL’s Second All-Star Team. The blueliner finished the season playing in a career-high 78 scoring 10 goals and amassing 46 assists — also career highs.