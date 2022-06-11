Charl Schwartzel Wins Record Purse At Inaugural LIV Golf Event

NESN Logo Sign In

The controversial, Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf league has concluded its first event at Centurion Club near London. Charl Schwartzel emerged victorious and won $4.75 million.

The 2011 Masters winner won $4 million off his individual efforts and won $750,000 by being part of the Stinger GC (Schwartzel, captain Louis Oosthuizen, Hennie Du Plessis and Branden Grace) — the victorious team of the event, per Bleacher Report’s Paul Kasabian. The prize money is all part of the richest purse in golf history with $20 million to players and $5 million to teams.

Former world No. 1 golfer and CEO of LIV Golf Greg Norman has attracted the top names of the sport to the new league with the allure of big money for the players. Tiger Woods reportedly turned down a dollar figure in the high nine digits from LIV Golf. The financial sources of the new league is only part of the controversies, as journalists were allegedly forcibly removed during news conferences.

Phil Mickelson is one of the big names of the new league — signing for $200 million — who defected from the PGA Tour. Those who participated in LIV Golf have been suspended by the PGA, and those suspensions will also include future golfers who decide to join the league.

Dustin Johnson and Mickelson had mixed results in the inaugural tournament. Johnson finished the weekend at one-under — only nine golfers out of the 48-player field finished even-par or better overall. Johnson’s team, 4 Aces GC, finished fifth at two under. As for Mickelson, the six-time major champion finished 10 over, and his team, Hy Flyers GC, finished 10th in the 12-team field.

Mickelson still plans on competing at the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Mass starting June 16 through June 19. Mickelson revealed he will continue to play at major tournaments not associated by the PGA Tour while also playing LIV Golf tournaments.

LIV Golf will head to Portland, Oregon’s Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club for another three-day event beginning June 30.