Phil Mickelson Reveals Plan For 2022 U.S. Open After Joining LIV Golf League

NESN Logo Sign In

Those attending the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline next week might see Phil Mickelson compete in his first major championship of the year.

Mickelson, who spent the last four months in hiding after controversial comments landed him in hot water with the PGA Tour, announced Monday he was leaving the Tour and joining the new LIV Golf Invitational Series, which is backed by Saudi Arabian investments. Mickelson is $200 million richer following the decision, according to Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine.

The six-time major champion, however, revealed in his statement that he intends to continue to play in major championships. He went a step further during an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig on Monday, which was conducted after Mickelson released his statement.

“I’ve had many conversations with the organizations that run the majors. And I do want to keep those conversations private,” Mickelson told Harig. “But I am looking forward to playing the U.S. Open and I’ll be there. I’m under the understanding that I’m able to play.”

Mickelson did not compete in the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National in April or the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club last month. Those tournaments were held as Mickelson took time away from competitive golf, with Mickelson claiming it was his call and not the decision of the respective governing bodies.

“I had great conversations with all of the governing bodies,” Mickelson said. “I was under the understanding that I was able to play. But I really needed some time away.”

Mickelson registered to compete at the U.S. Open before the deadline to do so in April. It was not a confirmation that Mickelson would play in the event (he did the same for the Masters and PGA Championship), but left the door open. It will be Mickelson’s first appearance in the United States since his comments and PGA Tour departure.