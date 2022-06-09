PGA Tour Suspends Phil Mickelson, Other Current And Future LIV Golfers

The Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf series began its first event in London on Thursday, and it didn’t take long for the PGA Tour to make a statement.
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan formally suspended golfers taking part in LIV Golf’s debut tournament Thursday. A memo sent by Monahan states the players are no longer eligible for PGA Tour events and will be stripped of their “membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform.”
“You probably have more questions,” part of the PGA Tour’s statement read, per Golf Week’s Eamon Lynch. “What’s next? Can these players come back? Can they eventually play PGA Tour Champions? Trust that we’re prepared to deal with those questions, and we’ll approach them in the same way we have this entire process: by being transparent and respecting the PGA TOUR regulations that you helped establish.
“These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can’t demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you.”
Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia were some of the big names listed in the memo. LIV Golf sent their own statement in response to the PGA Tour’s decison.
“Today’s announcement by the PGA Tour is vindictive, and it deepens the divide between the Tour and its members,” LIV Golf’s statement began. “It’s troubling that the Tour, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing. This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond.”
Mickelson, who signed a $200 million contract with LIV Golf, is allowed to to play in the U.S. Open as the USGA made six-time major champion and other LIV Golfers eligible for the tournament in Brookline, Mass. The four major golf tournaments are their own separate entities, which is why Mickelson plans on playing in them along with LIV Golf Series events.
LIV Golf have offered many top golfers big money to join their league, and Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are set to join. Tiger Woods was reportedly offered a figure in the nine-digit range to join, but he declined.
The new league continues to meet controversy as two journalists have allegedly been turned away by former major champion and CEO Greg Norman. Sports Illustrated’s Alan Shipnuck documented his experience on Twitter, including a screenshot of Norman behind him after Norman allegedly did not know of Shipnuck’s experience.
As LIV Golf said in their statement, this is likely not the last word on this issue, for better or for us. A lawsuit could spin out of the PGA Tour’s decision to ban golfers who are independent contractors, but the Saudi-backed league will continue to be competition for the PGA Tour.