PGA Tour Suspends Phil Mickelson, Other Current And Future LIV Golfers

The Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf series began its first event in London on Thursday, and it didn’t take long for the PGA Tour to make a statement.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan formally suspended golfers taking part in LIV Golf’s debut tournament Thursday. A memo sent by Monahan states the players are no longer eligible for PGA Tour events and will be stripped of their “membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform.”

“You probably have more questions,” part of the PGA Tour’s statement read, per Golf Week’s Eamon Lynch. “What’s next? Can these players come back? Can they eventually play PGA Tour Champions? Trust that we’re prepared to deal with those questions, and we’ll approach them in the same way we have this entire process: by being transparent and respecting the PGA TOUR regulations that you helped establish.

“These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can’t demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you.”

PGA Tour suspends current and future LIV players. pic.twitter.com/lKhxo27Ida — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 9, 2022

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia were some of the big names listed in the memo. LIV Golf sent their own statement in response to the PGA Tour’s decison.

“Today’s announcement by the PGA Tour is vindictive, and it deepens the divide between the Tour and its members,” LIV Golf’s statement began. “It’s troubling that the Tour, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing. This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond.”