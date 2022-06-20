Draymond Green Trolls Celtics Again At Warriors Championship Parade

Draymond Green is enjoying riling up Celtics fans

by

The Golden State Warriors championship parade on Monday offered Draymond Green another chance to clap back at the Boston Celtics and their fans.

And Green, who has not been shy about trolling the Celtics since the Warriors defeated Boston in the NBA Finals, took advantage of the opportunity.

While Green rode on the top of a bus celebrating the Warriors fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons, the brash and loud-spoken forward took in the glow of the event while standing over a “Boston Sucks” t-shirt that was serving more as a banner.

NESN 360 cta

This certainly will make Green even more of a villain in Boston. He became a target of the team’s fanbase during the finals with Celtics fan hurled expletives chants at the Warriors star during Game 3.

Those same expletive jeers sort of became a rallying cry for Green and the Warriors, and Green made sure to use it a couple times during Golden State’s parade.

Hate Green’s behavior all you want, but with Green and the Warriors coming out on top, Green gets to bask in the spoils of victory.

More NBA:

Draymond Green Trolls Celtics Again At Warriors Championship Parade

Boston Red Sox utility man Christian Arroyo
Previous Article

Red Sox’s Christian Arroyo, Kiké Hernández, Garrett Whitlock Near Return
Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story
Next Article

Ex-Teammate Confident Trevor Story Will Reach ‘MVP Level’ With Red Sox

Picked For You

Related