Draymond Green Trolls Celtics Again At Warriors Championship Parade

The Golden State Warriors championship parade on Monday offered Draymond Green another chance to clap back at the Boston Celtics and their fans.

And Green, who has not been shy about trolling the Celtics since the Warriors defeated Boston in the NBA Finals, took advantage of the opportunity.

While Green rode on the top of a bus celebrating the Warriors fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons, the brash and loud-spoken forward took in the glow of the event while standing over a “Boston Sucks” t-shirt that was serving more as a banner.

This certainly will make Green even more of a villain in Boston. He became a target of the team’s fanbase during the finals with Celtics fan hurled expletives chants at the Warriors star during Game 3.

Those same expletive jeers sort of became a rallying cry for Green and the Warriors, and Green made sure to use it a couple times during Golden State’s parade.

Hate Green’s behavior all you want, but with Green and the Warriors coming out on top, Green gets to bask in the spoils of victory.