Ex-Teammate Confident Trevor Story Will Reach ‘MVP Level’ With Red Sox

Trevor Story has experienced both highs and lows in his first season with the Boston Red Sox.

Nolan Arenado, who played five seasons alongside Story with the Colorado Rockies from 2016 to 2020, expects more of the former than the latter moving forward.

“I know he’s not happy with the way he’s playing and he’s still helping the team win ballgames and he’s only going to help them win more,” Arenado, now with the St. Louis Cardinals, told the Boston Herald’s Steve Hewitt on Sunday. “He hasn’t gotten going yet. I know he had a little streak there where he was hitting some bombs and playing well, but I’ve seen him do that a little bit more on a consistent basis. I think that time is coming once he gets a little more comfortable. He takes pride in both (offense and defense). He takes it serious, works extremely hard and sooner or later, the tide’s going to turn and when it turns, I think for him and that team, it’s going to turn big.

” … I think it’s just a matter of time until he really starts playing at an MVP level.”

Story and Arenado formed quite a tandem on the left side of Colorado’s infield. The Rockies then traded Arenado to the Cardinals before the 2021 campaign, and Story followed him out the door the following offseason, signing with the Red Sox in free agency back in March.

Arenado didn’t find immediate success with St. Louis, but he eventually settled in, earning his sixth career All-Star selection and his ninth career Gold Glove in his first season with the Cardinals. He’s performing at a very high level this season, as well, and Story theoretically could follow a similar trajectory after more time in Boston and more exposure to American League pitchers.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora last week called Story — a career shortstop before transitioning to the keystone with Boston — the “best defensive second baseman in the big leagues,” which obviously is high praise and a scary thought for opposing teams should the two-time All-Star find consistency at the plate.