Here’s When Bruins Will Make Selections During 2022 NHL Draft

It’s almost time for the 2022 NHL Draft which means we will see the Boston Bruins add some new prospects to their roster.
The Bruins don’t have a first-round pick this year after sending it to the Anaheim Ducks as part of the trade for Hampus Lindholm at the 2021-22 deadline. But they do have six other picks.
Boston makes its first pick in Round 2 at No. 54, then No. 91 in Round 3, 119 in Round 4, 183 in Round 6 and 200 and 215 in Round 7.
You can check out the entire draft order here.
The NHL Draft is set to begin in Montreal on July 7 with Round 1 and conclude July 8 with Rounds 2-7.