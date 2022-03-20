Why Hampus Lindholm Trade Makes Sense For Both Bruins, Ducks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins bolstered their blue line Saturday when they acquired Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks.

Boston sent three draft picks, including this year’s first-round one, while also giving up John Moore and Urho Vaakanainen. Anaheim is retaining 50% of Lindholm’s salary while taking all of Moore’s contract.

The Bruins’ top-four defense pairings now will include Matt Grzelcyk, Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo and Lindholm. That’s… pretty solid, especially for a team that has struggled with defense in the playoffs the last few seasons.

While the defense has been fine this season, that’s all it’s been. Last-minute goals became a problem for the B’s and Derek Forbort wasn’t exactly the shutdown defenseman Boston expected him to be. But the addition of Lindholm gives the Black and Gold two strong, legitimate pairings and is without a doubt a win for both sides.

At first glance, giving up three draft picks (2022 first round, 2023 second-round, 2024 second-round) that will eliminate the Bruins from having a significant pick and two players for a rental seemed hefty. But reports surfaced after the trade became official that the Bruins were working on an extension that will keep Lindholm in Boston for eight years.

The term may seem like a lot for someone who turned 28 in January and will be 36 by the end of the deal. It carries risk, sure, just as any long-term contract does, but Lindholm will provide a welcome presence in a number of areas for a number of years.

Lindholm also addresses an area the Bruins desperately needed: a big-body defenseman that can eat minutes, use his size and play on the left side. The 28-year-old provides versatility and makes his presence known on the ice by being a good puck mover and always will battle for the puck. It’s also worth noting he ranks in the top 25 for blocked passes.