How Much Longer Could Tom Brady ‘Hypothetically’ Play? Bucs QB Explains 

In a Sports Illustrated interview held virtually, Tom Brady met with SI’s Robin Lundberg to discuss his short retirement and future in the NFL.

About halfway through the interview Lundberg asked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback how much longer he could continue to play.

Brady responded, “How long could I play hypothetically? Because I love hypothetical questions. I could play as long as I’m willing to make the commitment to playing. I don’t think that it’s going to be another five years, I’ll say that.

“I just have too many other things that are happening, and my kids are probably the biggest one. You know they’re just not getting any younger. I’ve got to make sure that I’m there for the moments they need me there for.”

Brady is referring to his three children: Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian. Football is a major commitment especially for Brady, but family is also important and valuable to him. It is understandable he has his kids in mind when it comes to his decision-making process.

He continued on to say, “I love playing. I love working in football. I’m going to continue to work in football when I am done playing.”

Brady has plans to become the lead analyst at FOX when his career eventually comes to an end.