Tom Brady Plans To Join FOX Sports NFL Broadcast As Lead Analyst

UPDATE (9:03 A.M. ET): Tom Brady and FOX Sports on Tuesday officially announced that the superstar quarterback will join the network’s NFL broadcast once he retires.

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY: Tom Brady reportedly will take his talents to the broadcast booth — at some point.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback plans to join FOX Sports’ NFL broadcast once he retires from professional football, John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reported Tuesday morning. Details of what Brady’s contract could look like remain unknown, but previous rumors indicate it could be record-breaking.

Here’s Ourand’s report:

Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst when his career ends. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) May 10, 2022

Brady, of course, announced his NFL “retirement” earlier this offseason before reversing course 40 days later. He has not indicated whether this season will be his last.