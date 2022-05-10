Tom Brady Plans To Join FOX Sports NFL Broadcast As Lead Analyst

UPDATE (9:03 A.M. ET): Tom Brady and FOX Sports on Tuesday officially announced that the superstar quarterback will join the network’s NFL broadcast once he retires.
ORIGINAL STORY: Tom Brady reportedly will take his talents to the broadcast booth — at some point.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback plans to join FOX Sports’ NFL broadcast once he retires from professional football, John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reported Tuesday morning. Details of what Brady’s contract could look like remain unknown, but previous rumors indicate it could be record-breaking.
Here’s Ourand’s report:
Brady, of course, announced his NFL “retirement” earlier this offseason before reversing course 40 days later. He has not indicated whether this season will be his last.
It’s worth noting that multiple reports indicate the future Hall-of-Famer might continue playing in 2023, potentially joining the Miami Dolphins as a player-owner.