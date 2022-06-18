Is Mike Tyson Really Considering A Boxing Match Against Jake Paul?

NESN Logo Sign In

Social media influencer-turned-boxer-turned-promoter Jake Paul is looking for his next opponent; could that be hall of famer Mike Tyson?

Tyson, 55, made his return to the boxing ring in 2020 for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. The former heavyweight champion looked good for his age but admitted a follow-up fight was unlikely. However, Tyson appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Friday, and appeared to change his tune on his in-ring future.

“That could be very interesting,” Tyson said in regards to a potential Jake Paul bout, per Bloody Elbow’s Anton Tabuena. “I never really took it serious, but yeah it could be really interesting.

“Everything is possible, yeah. But it gotta happen this year. It gotta happen this year.”

Paul, 25, has quickly risen to fame in the boxing world — becoming one of the sport’s top three earners (over $20 million) behind Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua, according to Sportico. He is currently 5-0 — most recently earning a knockout win over former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

Despite facing opponents with very little boxing experience, Paul has become a big draw, and his next main event bout is scheduled to be at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 6; unified featherweight titleholder Amanda Serrano, who Paul promotes, will also be on the card.

Former Boston Celtics forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis has been rumored to be Paul’s next opponent, but Tyson is obviously the much bigger star.