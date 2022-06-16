NHL Unveils Logo For 2023 Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic At Fenway Park

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL on Wednesday unveiled the logo that’ll be used for the 2023 Winter Classic featuring the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park.

The event, sponsored by Discover, is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, and marks the second time the Winter Classic will take place at the home of the Boston Red Sox.

Check out the logo below, on the far left of the graphic.

The @NHL today unveiled the logos for the 2023 Discover NHL #WinterClassic, 2023 Honda #NHLAllStar Weekend and 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL #StadiumSeries.



Read more about the design descriptions: https://t.co/Jf42pC1Frf pic.twitter.com/E1NJlllE7R — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 15, 2022

The shades of green used for the logo are inspired by the outfield wall at Fenway Park, most notably the famous Green Monster in left field.

The yellow on the sides symbolize the ballpark’s foul poles, with the “2023” in the top left corner an homage to the distance markers on the outfield walls.

Even the lettering has a Fenway feel, with the NHL explaining the “Classic” letters represent a manual baseball scoreboard, like the one still used for Red Sox games in Boston.