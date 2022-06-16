What Concerns Jon Rahm Most About Fellow Players Joining LIV Golf

NESN Logo Sign In

BROOKLINE — Jon Rahm admitted he understood the appeal the LIV Golf Invitational Series has on certain golfers, and while he’s not among them, he wouldn’t cast judgements.

“To be honest, part of the format is not really appealing to me,” Rahm said this week before kicking off his 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club. “Shotgun (start) three days to me is not a golf tournament, no cut. It’s that simple. I want to play against the best in the world in a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”

Rahm, however, expressed serious concern about one specific trickle-down-effect the controversial LIV series could present. Rahm, a 27-year-old Spanish golfer now ranked No. 2 in the world, is worried how the Ryder Cup could be impacted. Sergio Garcia, Rahm’s countryman, is among the golfers to join LIV.

“I think the one thing that keeps coming to me out of all this and what can happen, I hope the Ryder Cup doesn’t suffer,” Rahm said. “I think the Ryder Cup is the biggest attraction the game of golf has to bring new people in, and I have such a good time with (Garcia) on the golf course and on the previous one in Paris. I hope we don’t lose the essence and the aspect that the Ryder Cup is.”

The Ryder Cup is an international competition between Europe and the United States held every two years. It’s scheduled to return to Europe in 2023.

“That’s one of my biggest concerns, to be honest,” Rahm continued. “It’s an event we all play for free, and it’s one of our favorite weeks, win or lose. I think that says a lot about the game and where I wish it would be at.”

The 2021 United States Ryder Cup team was represented by vice-captain Phil Mickelson along with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau. All three of those players have departed the PGA Tour and joined LIV. Another representative, Brooks Koepka, might be on his way to LIV, too.