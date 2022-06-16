Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineups: Rich Hill Starts In Series Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox will try to secure their second three-game sweep of the A’s this month Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Rich Hill will toe the rubber for Boston in the matinee matchup. The veteran left-hander was very sharp in his outing against Oakland on June 5 when he limited the A’s to one run on three hits over six innings. Hill will be opposed by Paul Blackburn, who took a loss against the Red Sox on June 4 after allowing four runs on seven hits over four frames.

The lineup put together by Alex Cora for the finale will be identical to Wednesday night’s starting nine, with one exception. Christian Vázquez will be back behind the dish to do the catching for Hill.

Here are the full lineups for Thursday’s A’s-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (34-29)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, LF

Trevor Story, 2B

Franchy Cordero, 1B

Christian Vázquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rich Hill, LHP (2-3, 4.38 ERA

ATHLETICS (21-43)

Chad Pinder, LF

Ramón Laureano, RF

Christian Bethancourt, C

Sean Murphy, DH

Matt Davidson, 3B

Seth Brown, 1B

Elvis Andrus, SS

Jonah Bride, 2B

Christian Pache, CF