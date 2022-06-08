Patriots’ Steve Belichick Opens Up About Hilarious Facial Expressions Meme

NESN Logo Sign In

Steve Belichick vividly remembers preparing for and facing Tom Brady last October. He also remembers what happened afterward.

“I got killed after that game,” the New England Patriots’ outside linebackers coach said this week on Chris Long’s “Green Light” podcast. “I became a GIF.”

That game featured an impressive performance by the Patriots defense, which held Brady and the high-powered Tampa Bay Buccaneers to one touchdown in a 19-17 loss, but an unfortunate one from Belichick, who became instant meme material when NBC cameras captured some of his bizarre sideline facial expressions.

You remember the ones:

The snarl. The scowl. The tongue.

What exactly was happening there?

“I was just thinking a lot and trying to stay ahead of it,” Belichick told Long. “I’ll never forget after the game, my wife and (former Patriots safety) Pat Chung, they were sitting together watching the game and they just kind of put their arm around me like, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ (I said), ‘What the (expletive) are you talking about?’ They were like, ‘Just battle through it. You’ve been through worse, but battle through it.’