Patriots Rumors: Conflicting Reports On Isaiah Wynn Trade Value

There’s a non-zero chance the Patriots trade Isaiah Wynn this offseason, based on his underwhelming performance, OTAs absences and the fact he’s entering a contract year.
But how much value does the fifth-year offensive tackle actually have?
Wynn, who’s guaranteed $10.4 million in 2022, was a no-show for the voluntary portion of New England’s offseason program. The absences were surprising, as Wynn, who also skipped OTAs last year, has been a relative disappointment since being taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and hasn’t done much to establish himself as a franchise left tackle.
Predictably, the 26-year-old’s name has popped up in trade rumors with training camp less than two months away. However, it’s hard to get a read on just how much the Patriots could receive for Wynn.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic wrote the following about Wynn in a column published last week: “If the Patriots make Wynn available, there’s a belief from other executives around the league that he could draw a decent return because he has generally performed well when healthy and there’s such a shortage of offensive line talent.”
But, a few days later, Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal wrote this:
If the Patriots are indeed interested in trading left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who was MIA again last week but will have to arrive for Tuesday’s three-day minicamp (should be an interesting podium session), they are going to have a hard time, according to one NFL executive.
“Nobody wants the contract — $10 million for an average, at best, left tackle who doesn’t love football? No thanks,” he said.
Of course, tackles are in short supply. Patriots have to be rooting for an injury someplace that will make another team desperate enough.
Wynn’s situation clearly will be one worth monitoring in the weeks ahead. He reportedly will be present for this week’s mandatory minicamp, so a contract holdout appears to be off the table — for now.
With Wynn out of town, New England featured Trent Brown at left tackle and Justin Herron at right tackle, with Yodny Cajuste filling in on the left side last Tuesday while Brown dealt with an injury.