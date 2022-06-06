Patriots Rumors: Conflicting Reports On Isaiah Wynn Trade Value

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s a non-zero chance the Patriots trade Isaiah Wynn this offseason, based on his underwhelming performance, OTAs absences and the fact he’s entering a contract year.

But how much value does the fifth-year offensive tackle actually have?

Wynn, who’s guaranteed $10.4 million in 2022, was a no-show for the voluntary portion of New England’s offseason program. The absences were surprising, as Wynn, who also skipped OTAs last year, has been a relative disappointment since being taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and hasn’t done much to establish himself as a franchise left tackle.

Predictably, the 26-year-old’s name has popped up in trade rumors with training camp less than two months away. However, it’s hard to get a read on just how much the Patriots could receive for Wynn.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic wrote the following about Wynn in a column published last week: “If the Patriots make Wynn available, there’s a belief from other executives around the league that he could draw a decent return because he has generally performed well when healthy and there’s such a shortage of offensive line talent.”

But, a few days later, Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal wrote this:

If the Patriots are indeed interested in trading left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who was MIA again last week but will have to arrive for Tuesday’s three-day minicamp (should be an interesting podium session), they are going to have a hard time, according to one NFL executive.