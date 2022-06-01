Isaiah Wynn OTA Absence Creating More Questions On Patriots O-Line

NESN Logo Sign In

A few rough starts here and there notwithstanding, the Patriots typically have enjoyed excellent offensive line play during the Bill Belichick era. Such are the benefits of prioritizing the position in the draft and employing one of the best O-line coaches in NFL history for nearly two decades.

And, in all likelihood, the offensive line won’t be a problem for New England this season. But with the 2022 campaign over just three months away, there are more than a few questions facing the group tasked with protecting Mac Jones — some more concerning than others.

Let’s start with the biggest variable: Isaiah Wynn.

The 26-year-old has been a relative disappointment since being taken with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. More solid than spectacular when on the field, Wynn has missed 35 of a possible 70 games and is coming off his most underwhelming season as the Patriots’ starting left tackle. Additionally, multiple reports last season indicated that the Patriots felt Wynn’s absence from the voluntary portion of the offseason program contributed to his slow start in 2021.

So, you would think that Wynn, who is entering a contract year, would do everything in his power to ensure he has a bounce-back season. And yet, the fifth-year pro thus far has been a no-show through two weeks of voluntary OTAs. (To be fair: Wynn seemingly could be present for Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, which are closed to reporters.)

Wynn’s absences could be injury-related or due to personal reasons — and, again, the sessions are voluntary. But if he doesn’t have a good excuse, the Patriots probably aren’t happy with someone who is supposed to be their franchise left tackle.

With Wynn missing last week, the Patriots used Justin Herron at right tackle and Trent Brown at left tackle, a position at which he played a high level in 2018 before spending the next three seasons on the right side. On Tuesday, with Brown absent for undisclosed reasons, Herron stayed at right tackle with Yodny Cajuste filling in at left tackle.