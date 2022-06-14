Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineups: Rob Refsnyder Leads Off In Homestand Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are going from a 10-game road trip to a nine-game homestand.

The Red Sox (finally) return to Fenway Park on Tuesday night after a three-city stop on the West Coast. Boston went 8-2 on the cross-country voyage — which included series victories over the Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners — before an off-day Monday.

The Athletics arrive in Boston on Tuesday looking for revenge after the Red Sox completed a three-game sweep in Oakland last weekend. The Red Sox’s homestand will consist of three games apiece against the A’s, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers.

Rob Refsnyder draws the start in center field and leads off for Boston in Tuesday’s series opener against Oakland. This marks Refsnyder’s third start in four games, as the A’s are rolling out a left-hander in Jared Koenig.

Refsnyder made an incredible diving catch in Sunday’s series finale in Seattle. He’s 3-for-11 with two doubles, two walks, two runs scored and an RBI in five games with Boston, good for a .921 OPS.

Refsnyder will be flanked in the outfield by Alex Verdugo (left field) and Christian Arroyo (right field), who will bat sixth and ninth, respectively.

Christian Vázquez starts behind the dish Tuesday, with Nick Pivetta on the bump for Boston.