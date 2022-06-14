Wasabi Technologies Secures Naming Rights To NESN’s Fenway Park Studio

BOSTON — NESN on Tuesday announced that Wasabi Technologies will hold the official naming rights to the NESN studio at Fenway Park. The studio made its on-air debut as NESN’s Wasabi Fenway Studio on Monday, May 30.
The 20-feet-by-24-feet studio space is the new home for NESN’s pre- and postgame shows for Red Sox home games, replacing the Jersey Street set, and complements Wasabi’s multiyear sponsorship deal with Fenway Sports Group, announced in April, which was facilitated by Fenway Sports Management. The naming rights of the studio will amplify their existing brand activations throughout Red Sox home games and deepens their commitment to bringing their brand to life through sports, media and entertainment.
“Wasabi has seen a tremendous surge in the sports, media, and entertainment industry this year, making it a core area of our business,” said Julie Barry, Wasabi Technologies Vice President of Global Brand and Communications. “Not only does NESN’s Wasabi Fenway Studio help us creatively leverage our activations with NESN and the Fenway family in a way that is authentic to our business, it delivers incredible reach and brand awareness that validates our position as a global market leader.”
“We are thrilled to have Wasabi join NESN as sponsor of our state-of-the-art studio at Fenway Park,” said Cosmina Schulman, NESN’s Vice President of Advertising and Digital Sales. “The studio is truly exemplary of our commitment to giving fans access to in-depth coverage of the Boston Red Sox straight from one of the most storied ballparks in America. This partnership with Wasabi, in tandem with their recently announced multiyear sponsorship with Fenway Sports Group, is really a testament to our shared commitment to an integrated, premium fan experience.”
Within the footprint of the space, there is a large window, approximately 18 1/2 by 5 3/4, facing the ballpark which provides an expansive view of the field. The window will now have ribbon placement featuring the Wasabi logo, which will be shown prominently during NESN’s pre- and postgame coverage. Wasabi’s logo will also be displayed on the exterior of the studio facing the concourse and on the LED display monitors during NESN’s coverage. In addition, Wasabi’s sponsorship will include social media integrations on NESN’s social channels and features throughout the broadcast.
Wasabi has transformed the global technology landscape, helping organizations in over 100 countries realize the true value of their data with a simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage solution that is one-fifth the cost of Amazon S3. Businesses are able to securely store an unlimited amount of data and access it instantly in the moment it is needed so they can focus on driving innovation, rather than their data storage costs. The company has continued to make its mark in sports, media, and entertainment as the title sponsor of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in partnership with Fenway Sports Group, the Presenting Partner of the Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins.
For a gallery of images of NESN’s brand-new pre and postgame studio at Fenway Park, including the new sponsorship placements, click here.
About NESN
NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere, on any device on the NESN app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with dedicated digital video productions and always-on news coverage. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in the Greater Boston community. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins). Follow @NESN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest New England sports news.
About Wasabi Technologies
Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins.
