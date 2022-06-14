Wasabi Technologies Secures Naming Rights To NESN’s Fenway Park Studio

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — NESN on Tuesday announced that Wasabi Technologies will hold the official naming rights to the NESN studio at Fenway Park. The studio made its on-air debut as NESN’s Wasabi Fenway Studio on Monday, May 30.

The 20-feet-by-24-feet studio space is the new home for NESN’s pre- and postgame shows for Red Sox home games, replacing the Jersey Street set, and complements Wasabi’s multiyear sponsorship deal with Fenway Sports Group, announced in April, which was facilitated by Fenway Sports Management. The naming rights of the studio will amplify their existing brand activations throughout Red Sox home games and deepens their commitment to bringing their brand to life through sports, media and entertainment.

“Wasabi has seen a tremendous surge in the sports, media, and entertainment industry this year, making it a core area of our business,” said Julie Barry, Wasabi Technologies Vice President of Global Brand and Communications. “Not only does NESN’s Wasabi Fenway Studio help us creatively leverage our activations with NESN and the Fenway family in a way that is authentic to our business, it delivers incredible reach and brand awareness that validates our position as a global market leader.”

“We are thrilled to have Wasabi join NESN as sponsor of our state-of-the-art studio at Fenway Park,” said Cosmina Schulman, NESN’s Vice President of Advertising and Digital Sales. “The studio is truly exemplary of our commitment to giving fans access to in-depth coverage of the Boston Red Sox straight from one of the most storied ballparks in America. This partnership with Wasabi, in tandem with their recently announced multiyear sponsorship with Fenway Sports Group, is really a testament to our shared commitment to an integrated, premium fan experience.”

Within the footprint of the space, there is a large window, approximately 18 1/2 by 5 3/4, facing the ballpark which provides an expansive view of the field. The window will now have ribbon placement featuring the Wasabi logo, which will be shown prominently during NESN’s pre- and postgame coverage. Wasabi’s logo will also be displayed on the exterior of the studio facing the concourse and on the LED display monitors during NESN’s coverage. In addition, Wasabi’s sponsorship will include social media integrations on NESN’s social channels and features throughout the broadcast.

Wasabi has transformed the global technology landscape, helping organizations in over 100 countries realize the true value of their data with a simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage solution that is one-fifth the cost of Amazon S3. Businesses are able to securely store an unlimited amount of data and access it instantly in the moment it is needed so they can focus on driving innovation, rather than their data storage costs. The company has continued to make its mark in sports, media, and entertainment as the title sponsor of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in partnership with Fenway Sports Group, the Presenting Partner of the Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins.

