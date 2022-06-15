Red Sox’s Alex Cora On Chris Sale’s Role ‘He’s A Starter In My Eyes’

His answer seemingly ends one Red Sox talking point

by

Chris Sale’s role upon return has been heavily debated among sports media and the Boston Red Sox fanbase.

It appears that there is finally an answer to whether Sale will end up in the rotation or bullpen.

“I believe Chris Sale is a starter… He’s a starter in my eyes,” Alex Cora said Wednesday on WEEI, as transcribed by The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “I know he wants to contribute…with him in the rotation, we’re a lot better. We’ll take it that way.”

While many fans calling for Sale to transition into a reliever simply think about reducing innings to preserve the left-hander, they seem to forget about the wear and tear of pitching multiple times a week.

A starter throws more innings but on a schedule with built-in recovery. A reliever is asked to come into the game at various points of general fatigue, which is far worse for a pitcher post-Tommy John surgery.

Cora is not only putting Sale in a position to maximize his value, but preserve his health.

More MLB:

Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineups: Jarren Duran, Josh Winckowski In Spotlight
NESN 360 cta
Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown
Previous Article

Patriots’ Trent Brown On Bill Belichick: ‘Bill Is Cool As (Expletive)’
Boston Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran
Next Article

Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineups: Jarren Duran, Josh Winckowski In Spotlight

Picked For You

Related