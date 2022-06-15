Sign Up For ‘U.S. Open Challenge’ At NESN Games To Play For $100

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time in a while, all eyes in the golf world are on one place. The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. will host the 2022 U.S. Open, where golfers around the world are hoping to win the Wanamaker Trophy. This year, you can also win through NESN Games.

A total of 156 golfers will tee off from Brookline on Thursday, which means the clock is ticking for you to join the “U.S. Open Challenge” at NESN Games where there’s a $100 Amazon gift card on the line.

You will pick the total on some individual scores, as well as choose individual golfers who are paired in match play style fields. A daily prefect score could win you one of the gift cards, while the weekend leader will walk away with the grand prize.

