Why Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne Expects ‘Better’ 2022 For Him, Mac Jones

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Kendrick Bourne’s first season with the New England Patriots was the best of his NFL career.

He’s expecting an even more impressive encore — from both himself and the Patriots’ second-year quarterback, Mac Jones.

Speaking with NESN.com on Thursday, Bourne said he and Jones both are feeling more confident and comfortable as they enter their respective second seasons in New England. The two developed a strong on-field connection in 2021, resulting in a career-best 55-800-5 receiving line for the veteran wideout.

“Just a lot of confidence, man,” Bourne said ahead of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts Golf Classic at Pinehills Golf Club. “Like for me: It’s my second year with the team, his second year with the team. Just a lot more comfortable, man, knowing what to do. I mean, we do have a new system, but (Jones is) just comfortable in the NFL, in those big games. Just a lot more comfortable, man, and knowing what’s going on.

“(Jones) is over that rookie wave, and now it’s on to his second year. It’s going to be better, man. For myself, for a lot of us new guys that are going into their second year. So it’s going to be exciting.”

That new system Bourne mentioned is a key variable for the Patriots as they prepare for the 2022 campaign. New England lost longtime coordinator Josh McDaniels and four other offensive assistants over the offseason, and Bourne said the newly assembled staff — spearheaded by quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, offensive line coach Matt Patricia and head coach Bill Belichick, with the play-caller still unknown — has introduced different verbiage than what was used during McDaniels’ tenure.

Bourne often praised McDaniels last season, enjoying how the latter utilized him as a rusher (12 carries, 125 yards) and passer (one 25-yard touchdown pass) for the first time in his NFL career. But he said he’s “embracing” the new scheme.