How Patriots Unlocked New Aspect Of Wideout Kendrick Bourne’s Skill Set

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is thriving in his first season with the New England Patriots. And not just as a pass-catcher.

The Patriots also have introduced a new wrinkle into the 26-year-old wideout’s game, utilizing him as an occasional rusher for the first time in his NFL career.

After logging exactly zero carries over his four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Bourne has six for 78 yards so far this season, with five gaining 10-plus yards and four resulting in first downs.

“It’s definitely new to me,” Bourne said Wednesday. “I’ve never really ran the ball how they use me here, and I enjoy it. I love it. It gives us a versatility, and (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) just does a good job of doing it at the perfect time. He’ll run right, right, right, then we’ll come back and go left, and defenses are just confused. They don’t really know what’s going on.

“It’s just about me getting better in that role, too. I could rush better, do things better, but (McDaniels) uses all of us well. It’s not just me rushing the ball. It’s just a different threat, and defenses hate it.”

During a Week 10 rout of the Cleveland Browns, Bourne ripped off carries of 11 yards on first-and-10, 15 yards on first-and-20 and 17 yards on second-and-10, with the latter setting up a Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown. He also carried for 16 yards on second-and-15 against the New York Jets and 12 yards on first-and-10 against the Houston Texans.

These sporadic end-arounds, jet sweeps and reverses have added a level of unpredictability to McDaniels’ offense, which uses misdirection to keep defenses off balance.