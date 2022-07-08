Bruins Select Cole Spicer, Dans Locmelis With Nos. 117, 119 Picks In NHL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins were busy during Day 2 of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

After selecting Matthew Poitras with the 54th overall pick Friday, Boston then traded its 91st pick to the Seattle Kraken for Nos. 117 and 132 picks.

The Bruins drafted Cole Spicer from the United States National Team Development Program at No. 117. Spicer is the second center selected by Boston.

In 58 games last season, Spicer amassed 20 goals and 19 assists.

“Reliable player that does everything well,” Nick Fohr of the NTDP wrote as part of his scouting report, as shown on NHL Network’s draft coverage. “Always on the right side of the puck and can score in tight.”

The Bruins continued to restock at center by drafting Dans Locmelis out of Latvia at No. 119. He’s currently playing in Sweden where he racked up 18 goals and 34 points in 44 games at the junior level.

Boston clearly is trying to build up its center position after struggling last season in wake of David Krejci’s departure and having a revolving door of centers in the bottom six.