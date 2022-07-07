2022 NHL Draft: Players Bruins Could Target With Second-Round Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 NHL Entry Draft is fast approaching and the Bruins will be on the clock in Round 2.

Boston traded its first-round pick to the Anaheim Ducks in a trade package that included bringing Hampus Lindholm to the Bruins, so they won’t pick until No. 54.

There are a lot of intriguing players on the board, and the B’s could use some depth when it comes to their forwards and defense.

General manager Don Sweeney drafted Brandon Carlo and Jeremy Lauzon (now with the Nashville Predators) in the second round, as well as Jack Studnicka, so the potential is there for this year’s second-rounder to help Boston in the near future.

Let’s take a look at who the Bruins could target with their second-round pick.

Calle Odelius, defenseman, Sweden

A strong puck-moving defenseman, Odelius is quick on his skates and incredibly responsible on the ice. He moves fast and would add some speed to a Bruins team that struggled at times to keep up with the Carolina Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Odelius also knows how to get himself out of situations and isn’t afraid to weave through traffic.

Where he thrives, though, is making plays. At times, Boston was a pass-happy team and often made one-too-many before deciding to take a shot on net. Odelius easily finds open ice and is patient when making a play, being sure to find his teammates in order to score a goal.