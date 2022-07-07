2022 NHL Draft: Players Bruins Could Target With Second-Round Pick

The 2022 NHL Entry Draft is fast approaching and the Bruins will be on the clock in Round 2.
Boston traded its first-round pick to the Anaheim Ducks in a trade package that included bringing Hampus Lindholm to the Bruins, so they won’t pick until No. 54.
There are a lot of intriguing players on the board, and the B’s could use some depth when it comes to their forwards and defense.
General manager Don Sweeney drafted Brandon Carlo and Jeremy Lauzon (now with the Nashville Predators) in the second round, as well as Jack Studnicka, so the potential is there for this year’s second-rounder to help Boston in the near future.
Let’s take a look at who the Bruins could target with their second-round pick.
Calle Odelius, defenseman, Sweden
A strong puck-moving defenseman, Odelius is quick on his skates and incredibly responsible on the ice. He moves fast and would add some speed to a Bruins team that struggled at times to keep up with the Carolina Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Odelius also knows how to get himself out of situations and isn’t afraid to weave through traffic.
Where he thrives, though, is making plays. At times, Boston was a pass-happy team and often made one-too-many before deciding to take a shot on net. Odelius easily finds open ice and is patient when making a play, being sure to find his teammates in order to score a goal.
Noah Warren, defenseman, Gatineau (QMJHL)
Warren spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Gatineau Olympiques of the QMJHL and amassed five goals and 19 assists through 58 games. He could eventually be a good fit on Boston’s defense because with Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk contributing in the offensive department, it would allow a player like Warren to focus on where he thrives the most: forcing turnovers, winning puck battles and making big hits.
The Quebec native is a responsible two-way player who plays a physical game — something the Bruins certainly could benefit from — and at 6-foot-5, there never is anything wrong with adding a little size to the blue line, especially if Warren would use it to his advantage. He’s also ranked No. 56 by Elite Prospects.
Alexander Perevalov, left wing, Russia
The 18-year-old has made a name for himself in Russia’s junior hockey league due to his shot and his ability to bust out on the breakaway all while playing a complete 200-foot game. But his shot, which is deadly accurate, is what has generated buzz for him. Perevalov also shined in Russia?s gold-medal game at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with three goals and two assists in five games. He’s also not afraid of making contact.
When you look into his scouting reports there is one common theme: When Perevalov is away from the puck he needs to be more aware of the game around him.
Here’s a snippet from Dobber Prospects:
Offensively minded winger with good vision and great puck skills. Has to improve his play away from the puck but has the skill to produce at the top level.
It sounds as if Perevalov’s skill is there and if he’s committed to improving his game then he would be a nice addition to the Bruins.
Viktor Neuchev, left wing, Russia
Many scouting reports have Neuchev’s as “one of the best” in this draft class. He scored 40 goals in the MHL during the 2021-22 season due to his ability to use the entire offensive zone. Neuchev can create space, get himself open for a pass and, much like Perevalov, has a lethal shot that clearly he has no reservations about using. The 18-year-old does need to work on his offensive game overall, though, because if his shot doesn’t have the same impact if he doesn’t have an open shooting lane.
“High-octane sniper with decent IQ and great compete,” the scouting report on Dobber Prospects reads. “Needs to fill out his frame and work on consistency, but could become a top-six winger.”
A top-six winger, you say? The Bruins have been chasing that for years now.