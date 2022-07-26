Celtics’ Grant Williams Fires Back At Stephen Curry With Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

Grant Williams wasn’t about to let Stephen Curry have the last word in their battle of verbal barbs.

Williams ran his mouth a bit in wake of the Celtics’ NBA Finals loss to the Warriors, which led to the Boston forward being the subject of some jokes at the Curry-hosted ESPY Awards. The Golden State sharpshooter jokingly offered to lend Williams his suit, which was a few shades away from Celtic green.

The 23-year-old Williams on Monday shared an Instagram photo of himself from the star-studded occasion in Los Angeles and used the caption to clap back at Curry.

“I’d borrow the suit but I don’t wear a smedium @stephencurry30,” Williams wrote.

Williams can fire off zingers and roasts all he wants. But the fact of the matter is, Curry and his Warriors teammates always will have the ultimate trump card: an NBA championship ring.