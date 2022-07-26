NASCAR Veteran Calls Out Hailie Deegan After Payback Wreck At Pocono

NESN Logo Sign In

NASCAR veteran Todd Bodine was not happy with Hailie Deegan over the weekend as he believed the 21-year-old wrecked him on purpose during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Pocono Raceway.

Bodine’s frustrations were extra fiery as the wreck occurred in his 800th and final NASCAR race Saturday.

“They said Hailee got me,” Bodine told reporters after the wreck ended his day before the conclusion of the first stage, per SportsCasting.com. “That doesn’t surprise me. Probably she felt like it was a little payback for Texas. She thinks I wrecked her at Texas. I didn’t.”

Bodine was referencing Deegan’s wreck at Texas Motor Speedway in May occurring in overtime. At the time, Deegan was heard cursing on the radio after the wreck and even responded “(Expletive) Bodine” upon hearing it was her No. 1 Ford F-150 and Bodine’s No. 62 Toyota Tundra which got together on the final lap.

Nevertheless, Bodine was left searching for answers after having his NASCAR career ended before he could even finish his final race.

“I was running around the bottom,” Bodine told reporters in reference to Saturday’s event. “I don’t know if she run into the back of me, side of me. I don’t know what happened. That’s racing. You’ll have that. I can’t say we’ll get ’em next week. That’s the last one so. Not the way we wanted it to go.”

Bodine, 58, even went as far as to bash Deegan for her inexperience.