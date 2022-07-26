Here’s How Many Patriots (One) Landed On Recent Top Players Rankings

Some experts around the NFL apparently believe the 2022 New England Patriots roster lacks high-end talent.
Last week, Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus shared his ranking of the NFL’s top 50 players, and zero Patriots made the cut. In fact, Monson on Monday revealed his 10 players who just missed inclusion on the list, and that group also doesn’t feature any members of the Patriots.
Here’s Monson’s overall top 10:
1. DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
2. OT Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
3. QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
4. WR Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
5. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
6. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
7. EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
8. QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9. G Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
10. TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
However, New England fared slightly better on USA TODAY’s ranking of the NFL’s top 101 players. Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield placed safety Devin McCourty at No. 32 — that’s it, though.
Here’s their top-10 list:
1. Aaron Donald
2. Trent Williams
3. Patrick Mahomes
4. Josh Allen
5. Aaron Rodgers
6. Davante Adams
7. T.J. Watt
8. DL Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
9. EDGE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
10. DB Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
So, do the Patriots have any players who could land on similar lists by this time next year?
Perhaps the most likely candidate is sophomore quarterback Mac Jones, whom Bill Belichick on Tuesday said made a “dramatic improvement” this offseason. Jones was leading the Offensive Rookie of the Year race until Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase passed him late in the season.
Safety Kyle Dugger, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive tackle Christian Barmore also could be worth consideration, as all possess elite upside at their respective positions.
As for snubs on the current lists, linebacker Matthew Judon might have a gripe, though his late-season swoon is hard to ignore. Hunter Henry also is a very good player who enjoyed a strong 2021, but he might not even be in the top 10 at his own position.
Reminder: The Patriots will hold their first training camp practice on Wednesday in Foxboro, Mass.