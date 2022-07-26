Here’s How Many Patriots (One) Landed On Recent Top Players Rankings

NESN Logo Sign In

Some experts around the NFL apparently believe the 2022 New England Patriots roster lacks high-end talent.

Last week, Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus shared his ranking of the NFL’s top 50 players, and zero Patriots made the cut. In fact, Monson on Monday revealed his 10 players who just missed inclusion on the list, and that group also doesn’t feature any members of the Patriots.

Here’s Monson’s overall top 10:

1. DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

2. OT Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

3. QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

4. WR Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

5. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

6. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

7. EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

8. QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. G Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

10. TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

However, New England fared slightly better on USA TODAY’s ranking of the NFL’s top 101 players. Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield placed safety Devin McCourty at No. 32 — that’s it, though.

Here’s their top-10 list:

1. Aaron Donald

2. Trent Williams

3. Patrick Mahomes

4. Josh Allen

5. Aaron Rodgers

6. Davante Adams

7. T.J. Watt

8. DL Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

9. EDGE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

10. DB Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams