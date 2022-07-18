ESPN Reporter Believes This Patriots Rookie Will Make ‘Immediate Impact’

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots might have made a few strange picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but they could pay off in the 2022-23 season.

The prospect of a rookie player immediately playing a key role for their team is what entices fans about the draft and why picks in the first two rounds of the draft are scrutinized, since players drafted in those positions are expected to be key contributors from the jump.

ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler was asked on “SportsCenter” which rookie wide receivers he believes will be an “immediate impact” for their team, and he named Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton.

“Let’s swing it to New England — Tyquan Thornton, he was considered a surprise second-round pick, but talking to some people and some teams who’ve interviewed him, they’re not as surprised,” Fowler said Sunday. “He was very sharp in team interviews. He’s been good in the Patriots film room already, understands passing concepts. And so they have a crowded room a receiver with four or five position players, but with that 4.2 speed, should be able to crack it somewhere.”

Thornton was drafted with the No. 50 pick in the second round, and when New England selected the former Baylor product, it was met with confusion. However, the receiver was reportedly sought after by the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints.

Thornton stands at 6-foot-2, 181 pounds, but he has downplayed the idea of his slender frame being a hindrance. The receiver has been getting extra work in during the offseason, posting an Instagram story of him working out with quarterback Mac Jones and other players, including running back Damien Harris.

He joins Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Kristian Wilkerson as other receivers who have worked with Jones during the offseason before training camp opens July 27.