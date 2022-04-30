Reminder: Patriots Draftee Tyquan Thornton Went Viral At NFL Combine

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots draftee Tyquan Thornton is fast, but he is still mortal.

The Patriots traded up in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft and selected Thornton with the 50th overall pick. The selection of the Baylor wide receiver was a surprise, but his speed made him stand out as a prospect and was a highlight at the NFL combine.

Thornton believed he had broken the record for fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL combine history. Thornton ran and recorded an unofficial time of 4.21, which could have broken Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross’ record of 4.22 from 2017.

For a brief period of time, Thornton was the talk of the class. However, when it came time to record his official time, he ran a 4.28. The time was the fastest in the 2022 draft class, but falls short of breaking Ross’ combine record.

Thornton will get a chance to show off his skills with the Patriots this season and has already gotten himself acquainted with the team.