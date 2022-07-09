Mac Jones Links Up With Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots Receivers

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots training camp is scheduled on July 27, but quarterback Mac Jones has been putting in a lot of extra work during the summer.

The New England signal-caller was in California on June 29 with wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Tre Nixon for a throwing session. Patriots center David Andrews noted on July 1 how much of a hard worker Jones is, and the QB showed it again Friday.

Jones was in the Dallas area with running back Rhamondre Stevenson and receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey in addition to Patriots wideout Kristian Wilkerson. Former Arkansas Pine-Bluffs receiver Tyrin Ralph and Stevenson’s former Oklahoma teammate Trejan Bridges were also part of the throwing session. Humphrey shared a picture from the workout on his Instagram story, via NESN’s Zack Cox.

Stevenson shared photos from the session in an Instagram post.

Wilkerson, who was a preseason standout last season, enters his third year with the Patriots. He will compete with a competitive receiving group that has added Tyquan Thornton in the draft and Humphrey through free agency. And by the looks of his Instagram post from his throwing session with Jones, he’s putting in solid work.