Patriots Rookie Tyquan Thornton Downplays Slender Frame, Skinny Wrists

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tyquan Thornton is skinny — like, really skinny. The ultra-fast Patriots receiver has the kind of wiry frame that makes you wonder whether he can hold up in the NFL.

And that’s not just us and draft analysts saying it. Last week, New England wideout Kendrick Bourne praised his rookie teammate but also said, “We gotta get some weight on my guy.”

However, when asked about his weight after Tuesday’s OTAs practice, Thornton largely downplayed concerns over his build. The second-round pick did confirm he’s trying to add weight, though.

“It’s a process coming in every day,” Thornton said of gaining weight. “Just trying to work and get better, making strides every day.”

Thornton, who stands 6-foot-2 and is listed at 181 pounds, also sounds relatively comfortable with his own build. So, while Patriots fans probably can expect the young receiver to fill out over the next few years, they shouldn’t expect a dramatic transformation.

“Just staying true to myself,” Thornton said of his current dietary strategy. “Always look at myself in the mirror. You know, this is my body type, this is my frame. I don’t see myself being 225 pounds. Been thin all my life.

“Just getting stronger in the weight room, building my muscles so I can have that fast-twitch.”