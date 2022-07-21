Here’s When Bruins’ Pavel Zacha Will Have Arbitration Hearing

NESN Logo Sign In

Pavel Zacha now knows when he will have his salary arbitration hearing.

The Bruins forward, who was traded from the New Jersey Devils to Boston in exchange for Erik Haula on the first day of NHL free agency, is a restricted free agent and needs a new contract.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney revealed he was hopeful the two sides would be able to come to terms on a new deal, but that has yet to be the case.

The NHL Players’ Association on Thursday released the dates when arbitration-eligible players will have their hearings, which will begin July 27 and end Aug. 11.

Zacha will have his hearing Aug. 11. He elected this path after deciding to not accept his one-year, $3 million qualifying offer. If Zacha and the Bruins can agree on a contract before Aug. 11, then the hearing won’t be necessary.