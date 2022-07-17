Bruins Restricted Free Agent Pavel Zacha Elects Salary Arbitration

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha elected salary arbitration Sunday, the NHL announced.

Zacha was the only Bruins player to elect to have an arbitration hearing, which will be held between July 27 and Aug 11.

The Bruins traded for Zacha on July 13 during the opening hours of free agency. He was acquired in exchange for Erik Haula and is expected to compete for a place within Boston’s top nine.

Zacha and the Bruins can still negotiate up to the hearings in hopes to get a deal done, with this choice ultimately being the last resort if the two sides cannot agree on a number. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has made it clear that the team was hoping to lock Zacha up to a long-term pact following the trade.

The 25-year-old has spent his entire career with the Devils and finished the 2021-22 season with 15 goals and 21 assists.