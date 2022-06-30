Kevin Durant Rumors: These Teams Are On Star’s Trade Wish List

NESN Logo Sign In

A few days after Kyrie Irving committed to playing the 2022-23 NBA season with the Nets, Kevin Durant reportedly asked out of Brooklyn.

Durant on Thursday requested a trade from the team that signed him in free agency three years ago to the day. The superstar forward, who turns 34 in late September, has four years and roughly $192.5 million remaining on his current contract.

Shortly after the who’s who of NBA reporters shared the news of Durant’s desires, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed a pair of teams on KD’s reported wish list. The league insider also shed light on how the Nets will approach shopping Durant.

“Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “With four years on his contract, there’s no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant.”

Both the Suns and the Heat are coming off a 2021-22 season in which they were the No. 1 seed in their respective conference. KD almost certainly would make either team the odds-on favorite to win the NBA championship next season, even ahead of the Golden State Warriors.

Acquiring Durant from the Nets would require any interested team to give up a king’s ransom and also do some financial juggling. But with the two-time Finals MVP seemingly available and still within his prime, expect several teams to be willing to check off both boxes.