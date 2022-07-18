MLB Insider’s Juan Soto Prediction Might Scare Red Sox Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

The Yankees always have to be considered as a potential landing spot any time one of baseball’s best players becomes available. That comes with the territory when you usually have one of the highest payrolls in the big leagues.

Well, a new top-tier player appears to be up for grabs and it’s one who the Bronx Bombers might break the bank for.

Juan Soto might be on his way out of Washington, D.C., as the All-Star outfielder reportedly turned down an extension offer from the Nationals that would have given Soto the richest deal in Major League Baseball history. If Soto makes it clear to the Nats that he doesn’t want to stick around, the organization likely will be motivated to trade him.

The Yankees immediately were looped into Soto chatter once the news of the reported contract rejection broke. NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, for one, believes New York might stop at nothing to land the 23-year-old phenom.

“Of course the Yankees are going to give Juan Soto a shot,” Kuty wrote. “The Yankees leave no stone unturned. Of course they are going to be involved. Honestly, I think they offer whatever it takes.”

This take probably won’t be received well by Red Sox fans, as Soto potentially wearing pinstripes for the next decade-plus wouldn’t be ideal for Boston. But for what it’s worth, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman believes there are three teams more likely to land Soto than the Yankees.