MLB Insider Assesses Likelihood Of Juan Soto Landing With Red Sox

It sure sounds like Juan Soto’s days in the nation’s capital are numbered. Is there any chance the All-Star outfielder ends up in Boston?

Soto effectively told the Nationals “thanks, but no thanks” when he reportedly rejected a 15-year, $440 million extension, which would have served as the richest contract in Major League Baseball history. If Soto truly has no interest in continuing his career in Washington D.C., the organization really has no other choice but to trade him.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman broke down Soto’s potential trade market in a column published Sunday. Heyman listed the top 10 most likely destinations for the 23-year-old, coupled with odds. The Red Sox checked in at No. 6, trailing the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees and Mets, respectfully.

“While the Red Sox have seemed reluctant to sign monster free-agent contracts, they have several key free agents and a lot of money potentially coming off the books (J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Nate Eovaldi are among many free agents),” Heyman wrote.

The veteran insider also attached 40-1 odds to Boston’s chances of acquiring Soto.

All told, we probably shouldn’t expect Soto to swap a Nats jersey for Sox threads. If Boston fans want to have a vested interest in the Soto sweepstakes, they probably should root for the two-time Silver Slugger winner to not end up in pinstripes.