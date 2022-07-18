LIV Golf Bolsters Broadcast With David Feherty Reportedly Joining

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the biggest LIV Golf Series defections came Monday, and it came off the course with David Feherty jumping ship.

The longtime commentator is headed to the Saudi-backed golf league, the New York Post reported Monday. It’s not yet clear the terms of Feherty’s deal with LIV, nor was it reported how Feherty and NBC came to their divorce.

Feherty had been a staple on NBC’s golf coverage and was prominently featured Sunday during final-round coverage of The Open Championship at St. Andrews. His work with NBC extended far beyond just his on-course work, though. Feherty hosted the aptly titled “Feherty” talk show on Golf Channel in which he interviewed some of the game’s best players in addition to celebrities who love golf. To say he was a big part of the NBC golf coverage is an understatement; perhaps outside of Paul Azinger, there was no bigger name on the peacock’s coverage and even that might be worth a debate.

It’s certainly a good get for LIV on name recognition. It will be a bit of a step down in stature, at least for now, on Feherty’s part. LIV currently doesn’t have an American TV deal and live-streams on its YouTube page.

Feherty could ultimately team up with Charles Barkley, who’s reportedly speaking with the tour about potential involvement. He obviously is known primarily for basketball, but Barkley could offer a lighthearted, offbeat point of view as he has on several made-for-TV golf matches in recent years.

It’s the latest in a growing line of poachings for LIV. The renegade golf tour has been picking off big-name players for months with Greg Norman and Phil Mickelson serving as the face of the enterprise.

Feherty’s exit is probably just the start of the next line of moves, too. Former major winner Henrik Stenson is rumored to be on his way, too. Typically, a washed-up 46-year-old would offer little outside name value, but Stenson currently is slated to captain the European Ryder Cup team next year. If and when he leaves, the Swede all but certainly will lose that privilege.