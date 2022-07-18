Juan Soto To Yankees? Could (Or Would) New York Get Trade Done?

NESN Logo Sign In

Get ready to hear a lot more about Juan Soto in the coming days and weeks.

The Washington Nationals slugger will take center stage in Los Angeles on Monday night as a participant in the MLB Home Run Derby. He’ll also come off the bench Tuesday night in the All-Star Game amid another brilliant season in D.C.

After that, though, Soto’s future becomes far more uncertain. The Nationals reportedly offered him a potentially history-making 15-year, $440 contract million extension earlier this summer. Soto turned it down, and Washington will now explore trading the 23-year-old superstar.

Soto is already one of the best players in the sport. The list of players who have been worth more wins above replacement since he debuted in 2018 is a short but illustrious one: Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor, Trea Turner, Nolan Arenado and Alex Bregman. All but Trout (that he’s still second with by far the fewest games is too insane to not mention) and Bregman have played more games than Soto in that stretch.

Again, worth mentioning: Soto is just 23 years old. At this point in his career, the most similar batters through age-22 per Baseball-Reference’s similarity score are Trout, Frank Robinson, Bryce Harper, Miguel Cabrera and Mickey Mantle. Hank Aaron and Ken Griffey Jr. also make appearances on that list.

He’s a freak and already one of the four or five best players in the game. That he’s only going to get better is almost frightening. As such, it’s no surprise he wants to bet on himself, and similarly, it’s hard to blame the Nats for trying to cash in their chips before they’re left with nothing.

Naturally, the conversation turns to which teams might be best positioned to acquire Soto. It will take a unique mix of valuable assets to make a deal with Washington as well as the financial might to sign Soto to what surely would be a record-breaking contract. If you’re going to sell the farm system, you’re going to want to be sure he’s in your uniform for a long time.