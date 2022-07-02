NBA Rumors: Jazz Interested In Tacko Fall After Rudy Gobert Trade?

NESN Logo Sign In

Will Tacko Fall get another chance in the NBA?

The 7-foot-6 center reportedly is garnering interest from the Utah Jazz, ESPN’s Marc Spears reported Saturday afternoon. Fall is on Utah’s Summer League currently.

The Jazz reportedly traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a massive haul. While Fall certainly won’t replace Gobert, he does have the size Utah lost in the trade.

Plus, Fall has a relationship with Jazz president of basketball operations Danny Ainge when they were part of the Boston Celtics organization.

Fall emerged as a fan favorite in 2019 when he made his NBA debut with the Celtics. He last played in a game Jan. 9 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.