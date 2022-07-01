Marcus Smart Reacts To Recent Offseason Additions Celtics Brought In

NESN Logo Sign In

After a day on inaction, the Celtics got busy on day two of NBA free agency — much to the delight of Boston fans and players.

Fourteen-year NBA veteran Danilo Gallinari has made his preference known and prefers to sign with the Celtics upon his release from the San Antonio Spurs. But the biggest move of the day was the trade for Malcolm Brogdon with the Indiana Pacers, and the Celtics gave up very little in return for the terrific guard.

Brogdon expressed his excitement to join the Celtics family Friday, and he wasn’t the only one. Marcus Smart took to Twitter on Friday, and this is what he had to say about the moves president of basketball operations Brad Stevens made:

“Man REALLY excited about the moves we made today!! Want to welcome @gallinari8888 and @MalcolmBrogdon7 to bean town? #banner18 is all that?s on my mind!!”

Man REALLY excited about the moves we made today!! Want to welcome @gallinari8888 and @MalcolmBrogdon7 to bean town ??? #banner18 is all that?s on my mind!! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 1, 2022

Whether Brogdon comes off the bench or starts alongside Smart is up to head coach Ime Udoka. But fans can rest assure and know there will be plenty of minutes of the two guards dominating opposing backcourts during the 2022-23 season.