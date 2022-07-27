NFL Odds: Russell Wilson Slight Public Favorite To Take Home First MVP Wilson sits at 14-to-1 to take home MVP by Keagan Stiefel 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Could Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson take home his first NFL MVP award in 2022? The betting public seems to think so.

Wilson is currently the leader in ticket percentage (18.7%) and handle (17.9%) at BetMGM, according to data analyst John Ewing. Those numbers surpass Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (14.2%, 13%), Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (7.9%, 5.1%) and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (7.6%, 17.2%). Surprisingly, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rounds out the top five with 4.7% of the tickets and 5% of the handle.

Wilson’s place on the list isn’t outrageous, as his placement into the Broncos offense should help them reach new heights in Denver. Wilson also is a notoriously fast starter, leading the MVP race through eight weeks in what seems like every season. The surprising aspect of his placement comes in the odds, where he barely cracks the top 10.

Here are the NFL MVP odds, courtesy BetMGM:

Josh Allen: +700

Patrick Mahomes: +800

Tom Brady: +800

Aaron Rodgers: +900

Justin Herbert: +900

Joe Burrow: +1200

Dak Prescott: +1200

Matthew Stafford: +1400

Russell Wilson: +1400

Lamar Jackson: +2000

Kyler Murray: +2000

With the sharp money looking like it’s being placed on Herbert and Wilson, it may be time to strike on their numbers before they shift throughout the preseason.