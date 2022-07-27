Patriots Training Camp Observations: DeVante Parker Impresses On Day 1

It’s still early, and the defenders were at a disadvantage with no pads on, but this was a promising start for a player who projects as New England’s potential top receiver. With Harry never panning out, the Patriots didn’t have a wideout last season who could consistently haul in contested, physical receptions.

PLAY OF THE DAY

All of Parker’s touchdown grabs elicited cheers from the fans in attendance, especially his one against Jack Jones, which the wideout followed up by turning to the bleachers and waving his arms. But the most impressive reception came courtesy of another Patriots wideout: Nelson Agholor.

On one red-zone rep in 11-on-11s, Agholor skied to high-point a Mac Jones pass over cornerback Malcolm Butler. Agholor, who looked good this spring after an underwhelming first season in New England, also beat Butler for another touchdown after Jones pump-faked and escaped the pocket.

Rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton popped, too, making diving catches on back-to-back plays in 7-on-7s. Both of those catches — including a touchdown against Jack Jones — came from Hoyer, but Thornton also saw considerable action with Jones and the first-team offense. That was an encouraging sign for the slender second-round pick.

We’ll be closely watching how the 6-foot-2, 181-pound Thornton fares once the pads come on, though. He had trouble against Butler’s press coverage on one particularly lopsided rep.

ASSORTED NOTES

— Bill Belichick has yet to confirm who New England’s offensive play-caller this season, but offensive line coach Matt Patricia appeared to be handling those duties Wednesday, speaking over a walkie-talkie before each snap in team drills.

Belichick and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge watched from behind the offensive huddle, with both providing pointers to Jones between rounds of reps.

After practice, Jones said Patricia, Belichick and Judge have been jointly leading the Patriots’ offense and that Belichick has a “clear vision” for how that unit will operate. But Patricia seems to be the one actually calling the plays, at least at this stage.

— Mills, Bledsoe and safety Adrian Phillips broke up passes, with Bledsoe getting his hand on two near the goal line. Bledsoe was in the mix a lot in this practice, but he faces an uphill climb to a roster spot with McCourty, Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Peppers and special teamer Cody Davis all in his position group.

— Don’t sleep on Ty Montgomery, who made the cut in our final spring roster projection. The veteran wideout/running back saw reps in both roles Wednesday and showed a solid connection with Jones, catching both of his targets during 11-on-11s. One of those was a touchdown against slot corner Shaun Wade that came after Jones scrambled out of the pocket.