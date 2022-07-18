Red Sox Prospect Marcelo Mayer Ecstatic After Boston Drafts Mikey Romero

NESN Logo Sign In

Former first-round pick Marcelo Mayer was thrilled to see the Boston Red Sox select Mikey Romero with the organization’s first selection in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Mayer, who was taken No. 4 overall in 2021, and Romero, who was selected No. 24 overall one year later, both were high school shortstops in California. Romero, a product of Orange Lutheran High School, referred to himself and Mayer as “best friends” while speaking with reporters.

Mayer’s initial tweet depicted much of the same.

“Lets go Mikey!!!!” Mayer tweeted. “Lets get to work brother!!”

“Me and Marcelo, I would say, are best friends,” Romero told reporters Sunday, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “I text him on a regular basis. We played travel ball together for two years. The relationship is really good and I’m really close to Marcelo.”