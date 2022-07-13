Red Sox Roster Moves: Kevin Plawecki Returns From COVID-19 List

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made a trio of roster moves ahead of their Wednesday matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox announced they reinstated catcher Kevin Plawecki from the COVID-19 related injured list, optioned catcher Connor Wong to Triple-A Worcester and transferred right-handed pitcher Matt Barnes to the 60-Day injured list, via press release.

Plawecki only spent two days on the COVID-19 list after being moved on Monday. His return resulted in Wong’s departure from the club after only appearing in one game as a late-inning replacement.

Matt Barnes’ transfer from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list isn’t as dramatic as an initial look would indicate. The 32-year-old was placed on the injured list on June 1, meaning he has already spent 43 days on the shelf before being transferred. He recently made a pair of rehab appearances for the FCL Red Sox down in Florida.

The Red Sox will continue their series with the Rays on Wednesday at Tropicana Field. You can catch all of the action live on NESN.