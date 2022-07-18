Patriots’ James White Reportedly Still Hampered By 2021 Hip Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots running back James White is entering his ninth season in the NFL, but may be facing a different track as he continues to recover from his 2021 hip injury.

White suffered a hip subluxation in the Patriots loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 of the 2021-22 season, missing New England’s final 15 games as he recovered from surgery. Though it has been roughly 10 months since the injury, it appears the 30-year-old is still dealing with the effects of the injury.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote the following regarding White on Sunday:

Veteran running back James White (right hip) was still walking with what appeared to be an uncomfortable gait following a community appearance Wednesday. He is among the rehabbing players scheduled to report to training camp next week, where it should become clearer how close he is to possibly returning. ‘Just working so I can be the best player I can be whenever I step out on that field,’ White said.

White signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Patriots this offseason, joining a large group that consists of Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and rookies Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris.

While he did participate in OTA’s in a limited capacity, there’s a strong belief that White could still start the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. That would allow New England to open up a roster spot without making a season-long designation at the end of training camp.

Before they get to that point, however, White will have an opportunity to work his way back to full strength when the Patriots open training camp next week.