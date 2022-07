NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox were desperate for a victory, and Alex Verdugo made sure he got them one.

With two outs in the bottom of the tenth inning, down one run, with runners on second and third base, Verdugo knocked a base hit into right field to score Rob Refsnyder and the newly recalled Jeter Downs to give the Red Sox the victory.

ALEX VERDUGO CALLS BALLGAME.



DRIVE HOME SAFE, BOSTON! pic.twitter.com/1AcwyQeGJZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 10, 2022

Verdugo tied the game for Boston in the eight inning, driving in Downs — who was pinch running for J.D. Martinez — with the Red Sox down to their last strike in the inning.