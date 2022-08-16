Alex Cora Offers Questionable Update On Red Sox Pitcher Tanner Houck

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox offered the latest regarding one of their bullpen arms, prior to their series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters this week would determine the availability of starting pitcher Tanner Houck, following the right-hander’s lower back injury, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

The 26 year old will reportedly undergo re-evaluation next Monday, visiting with a spine specialist (Aug. 22), after a week of rest in Boston. Only after then will the Red Sox have further clarity on how they’ll elect to approach Houck’s injury moving forward.

Houck, who last pitched for the Red Sox on Aug. 2 against the Houston Astros, served as the latest Red Sox to find his way on the injured list shortly after — officially placed on the team’s injured list (15-day IL) on Aug. 9, due to lower back inflammation.

The third-year veteran is currently 5-4 with a 3.15 ERA, totaling 56 strikeouts in 60 innings pitched for the Red Sox this season.