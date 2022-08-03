Can This Forgotten Patriots Draft Pick Make Team After Lost Season?

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Remember Anfernee Jennings? You’d be forgiven if you didn’t.

After an uneven rookie season in 2020, the New England Patriots linebacker battled injuries last summer, missed the entire preseason and ultimately landed on injured reserve, wiping out his 2021 campaign before it began.

The last time Jennings suited up for a football game of any sort was Dec. 28, 2020. And in offseason discussion about how the Patriots would replace the likes of Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, the third-round draft pick was an afterthought, if he was mentioned at all.

Jennings is off to a positive start in his third New England training camp, however, thanks in large part to one key factor.

“The big thing with Anfernee is he’s out there,” head coach Bill Belichick said before Wednesday’s practice. “He’s been out there every day. He’s working. Of course, if you’re working, you’re improving. It’s good to have him out there, and he’s made progress every day.”

That progress has been visible.

Jennings, who has experience at inside and outside linebacker, flashed in the Patriots’ first two padded practices, generating pressure on quarterback Mac Jones and notching multiple run stuffs. He’s also repped with some of New England’s top special teams units — a positive sign for any roster-bubble player.